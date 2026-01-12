Adani Group to invest Rs 1.5L cr in Gujarat's Kutch

Ahmedabad: Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, said the Adani Group will invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the next five years in Gujarat's Kutch region. Adani was addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions held in Rajkot. Adani said that every one of these investments aligns with India's national priorities: employment generation, industrial competitiveness, sustainability, and long-term resilience. "At a time when the global economy faces uncertainty and fragmentation, India is emerging as a bright spot, growing close to 8 per cent, expanding its manufacturing base, and confidently progressing towards becoming a five trillion economy and the world's third largest," he noted.