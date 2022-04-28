Aditya Birla’s Tushar Deshpande joins Arzooo as Vice president, Fintech to lead Arzooo Credit

Arzooo, India's fastest growing home-grown B2B retail platform, announces the appointment of Tushar Deshpande as Vice President, Fintech. He will lead this charter of scaling merchant lending business, Arzooo Credit. Arzooo Credit was launched last year to uphold retail partners as a digital lending solution that allows retailers access to a fully digital and paperless model to avail credit facility.

Prior to joining Arzooo, Tushar was heading Aditya Birla group's fintech innovation cell. He brings 20 years of experience in financial services, predominantly at ICICI bank, where he was leading the E-commerce & customer spends, Digital Channels. He has held senior roles at several leading firms including Ingersoll Rand, ABN AMRO, GE capital & DMI Finance. He has completed his BE, Mechanical from University of Mumbai followed by MMS from NMIMS.



Reflecting on the new hire, Khushnud Khan, Co-Founder & CEO, Arzooo said "As we continue to build a robust team at Arzooo, we are excited to have Tushar on-board to lead Arzooo Credit as we look to substantially grow our financial services".



Arzooo has disrupted offline retail with its B2B commerce platform. The idea of Arzooo Credit is a significant step forward to provide credit solutions to retailers to grow their business" said Tushar Deshpande "I am excited to be a part of this innovation and looking forward to solving working capital concerns for retailers" he added.



About Arzooo:



Incorporated in 2018, Bangalore-based Arzooo is the brainchild of ex-Flipkart colleagues and IIT Kharagpur alumnus- Khushnud Khan and Rishi Raj Rathore. Disrupting the electronics retail market, Arzooo is transforming the traditional small and medium stores into modern stores. The company focuses on creating solutions that will help retailers enhance their customer acquisition.

The idea for starting a venture like Arzooo that would reimagine and transform the way offline retail sells electronics was seeded in their minds. The platform has a unique business model of buying products from respective brands and supply partners, shipping the products to its partner stores using its own Logistics infrastructure 'Arzooo Express.' Backed by a passionate team of 600+ employees, Arzooo has made significant inroads to different geographies throughout its journey over the last 2 years. The retail tech platform boasts a strong presence across South, North, and East India. As Arzooo powers over 30,000 high-value consumer electronics stores dealing with larger appliances across 18 Indian states, it intends to spread its business footprints into remaining markets in the future.