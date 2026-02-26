Ai+ launches Nova Pods, Nova Watch

Ai+ Smartphone has launched NovaPods and NovaWatch. The brand also announced its next wave of smartphones, the Pulse 2 and the Nova 2 series, with Pulse 2 scheduled to launch on March 2, followed by Nova 2 Series.

Positioned as the next step in the comany’s mission to democratise technology in India, Pulse 2 is designed to feel simpler, smoother, and more confidence-building at accessible price points, and will offer a 50MP AI dual camera and 8MP front camera for photography across lighting conditions and the perfect selfie moment, the slimmest 6000mAh battery for all-day use, and Android 16 on NxtQuantum OS out of the box.

The leap into audio and wearables comes less than a year after Ai+ debuted in July 2025, in which time the brand has already built nearly one million users.