AI Set to Transform Car Sales Globally – GenAI Could Influence Over 40 million Annual Car-Buying Journeys by 2030
New BCG–OpenAI study highlights how generative AI is redefining trust, simplicity, and personalization in car buying, boosting sales for fast movers by up to 20%, while laggards risk losing 15% of revenue.
Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in partnership with OpenAI, today released a landmark report “Will AI Become the Best Car Sales Advisor?” The study reveals that generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform the fragmented and often frustrating car-buying journey into a seamless, personalized experience.
According to the report, carmakers that act now to integrate AI-powered assistants could see up to a 20% topline boost by 2030, while those slow to adapt risk losing up to 15% of their revenues. By then, 40–50 million car purchases annually will be shaped by GenAI turning AI into the most influential advisor in the automotive retail ecosystem.
“GenAI is set to transform car sales globally. By 2030, it could directly shape 40–50 million purchases annually, driving up to a 20% topline boost for automakers that move quickly, while those slow to adapt risk losing up to 15%. The real prize isn’t just higher sales, but rebuilding trust through seamless, transparent, and personalised buying journeys. In fast-moving markets like Asia, speed will decide the winners” said Natarajan Sankar, India Leader, Automotive and Industrial Goods Practice.
Key findings from the report:
· By 2030, more than 40 million annual car-buying journeys globally will be meaningfully influenced by GenAI.
· Fast-moving OEMs could see a 20% sales boost, while slower players risk a 15% decline, driven by customer attrition and downward price spirals.
· GenAI assistants will act as neutral, brand-agnostic advisors helping buyers configure cars, compare financing, and even schedule test drives.
· Brand loyalty will weaken as buyers increasingly prioritize objective factors like EV range, price, and lifecycle emissions over traditional brand perception.
· Enhance visibility in AI assistants, partner with multi-brand marketplaces, and build branded AI sales advisors for hyper-personalized journeys.