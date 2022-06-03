Alternate material to design spaces can reap benefits for local artisans

Hyderabad: The use of alternate material like bamboo for all sorts of furniture and structures is very innovative and the entire initiative of design spaces with artifacts can reap benefits for local artisans, says Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Government of Telangana.

He inaugurated the fourth edition of IIID Showcase Insider X 2022, with the theme 'Telangana Art and Craft' at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad on Friday.

Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) - Hyderabad Regional Chapter hosted the three day event. Somesh Kumar said, "The presence of these craftsmen here in the showcase, with architects and interior designers taking the initiative to support them and incorporate in their works, goes a long way in their betterment. Trying to utilise the local material and involving the local artisans is commendable."

The Chairperson of IIID HRC Ar Manoj Wahi said, "With the dark side of the pandemic behind us, the interior designing industry is taking off in a very fast way. To bridge the ever increasing demand of the fraternity, the industry and the end users, IIID has created this platform with a meaningful purpose."