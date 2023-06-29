Amazon Introduces Simplified Registration Process

Bangalore: Amazon India has introduced a streamlined registration process that not only simplifies the onboarding experience for businesses in India but also goes beyond by offering intelligent suggestions to complete onboarding. This new and improved process empowers SMBs to effortlessly register as sellers on Amazon.in and begin their selling journey using just a smartphone. It not only pre-fills the necessary information but also suggests the best options, such as a machine learning-generated store name and shipping preferences, ensuring a seamless and efficient registration process with real-time support to address any queries or concerns. Presently, 65% of Amazon sellers originate from Tier-2 and 3 cities, and this proportion is set to see an upward trend. However, many of these sellers' face difficulties in completing the registration process on Amazon due to their lack of advanced technological skills. The revamped registration procedure addresses this challenge by providing valuable assistance at every step, enabling sellers to initiate their selling journey on Amazon within minutes, free from complications or obstacles.



Through this new and secured experience, creating an account is as simple as providing a valid mobile number, and once logged in, sellers only need to enter their GSTIN for business. Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India said, “The first step in starting an online business – that of registering and onboarding - is often the most daunting for small businesses who are new to ecommerce. By simplifying the registration process, we look forward to more Indian entrepreneurs, armed with no more than a mobile device and GSTIN, seizing the opportunity to sell online.” Over 1.2 million sellers are currently part of the Amazon India marketplace, and benefit from various programs, service and initiatives launched by the company. This includes businesses of all sizes including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on Amazon.in.

Amazon India also offers various programs for local neighborhood stores across many states of India to integrate their offline services and a chance to sell online on Amazon.in such as through focused programs like Local Shops on Amazon. To experience the new registration experience, download the Seller App from Google PlayStore/iOS Appstore or register your account to sell on Amazon by visiting sell.amazon.in & click on the ‘Start Selling' button. About Amazon.in Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus For news on Amazon, follow www.twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN (Disclaimer: The above