Spotify Fixes Premium Glitch That Played Ads for Paid Users

Music streaming giant Spotify has resolved a technical issue that disrupted the experience for several Premium subscribers, who unexpectedly encountered advertisements despite paying for an ad-free service. The glitch also caused some accounts to be incorrectly labelled as “Free,” leading to confusion among users.

The issue came to light after a growing number of subscribers reported irregularities in their accounts. According to reports, affected users heard ad interruptions between songs — something typically restricted to non-paying users — even though their subscriptions were active. In several instances, the app displayed conflicting information, showing Premium status in account settings while simultaneously treating users as part of the free tier.

Spotify acknowledged the problem soon after complaints surfaced online, particularly on platforms like X and service-tracking websites. The company confirmed that it was investigating the matter as reports continued to increase, suggesting that the glitch was impacting users across different regions.

Following its investigation, Spotify announced that the issue has now been fixed. The company has advised users who may still be facing problems to log out of their accounts and sign back in, which should restore normal functionality. The swift resolution comes as Spotify works to maintain user trust, especially among its paying customer base.

Meanwhile, the platform is also rolling out new features aimed at enhancing the user experience. One of its latest additions is the “Taste Profile” feature, designed to give listeners more control over how their music preferences are interpreted. With this feature, users can review and refine their listening patterns, including favourite genres, artists, and moods.

The tool also considers contextual factors such as time of day and user activity to deliver more accurate recommendations. Currently being tested with a limited group of users, the feature is expected to roll out first to Premium subscribers in New Zealand before expanding to other markets.

Spotify’s recent updates highlight its continued focus on both fixing technical issues quickly and improving personalisation for its global audience.