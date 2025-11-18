Anil Ambani skips ED interrogation again

New Delhi: Reliance ADAG Group Chairman Anil Ambani has skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons for the second time to appear for questioning at the investigative agency’s Delhi headquarters on Monday in a FEMA investigation linked to the Jaipur–Reengus highway project, according to sources.

Anil Ambani had also missed Friday’s in-person questioning after the agency rejected his request for a virtual hearing. He again sought permission to appear virtually on Monday.

According to ED sources, the agency is seeking to record his statement under FEMA in a probe that began after allegations that about Rs40 crore from the 2010 highway project, awarded to Reliance Infra, was siphoned abroad through Surat-based shell companies and routed to Dubai.

Investigators also believe the money trail is connected to a larger international hawala network estimated at more than Rs 600 crore.

Anil Ambani had sent a request via email for a virtual appearance before ED on Friday in response to the earlier summons.