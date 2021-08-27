Apollo Diagnostics unveils new lab for specialised testing

Hyderabad: Apollo Diagnostics, diagnostic laboratory chain in India, has launched Apollo Diagnostics' Global Reference Lab (GRL) here on Friday.

The lab, backed by Apollo Hospitals Group, will offer a menu of more than 3,000 tests and will service clients pan India and Southeast Asia, the firm said in a statement.

According to it, the facility is spread across 30,000 sq ft, at Balanagar in the suburbs of Hyderabad. The B2B lab is equipped to service both the routine and specialised testing needs of the hospitals and diagnostic centres all over India.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals Group, said: "The lab has the capacity to process up to 50,000 samples a day without humanintervention, and will be a game changer for the entire healthcare industry."