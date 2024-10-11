  • Menu
Auto sector clocks $1.9-bn worth 32 deals in Q2

Auto sector clocks $1.9-bn worth 32 deals in Q2
Highlights

The Indian auto sector saw 32 deals worth $1.9 billion in the July-September period, marking the highest quarterly activity since Q4 2021, according to a report on Thursday

New Delhi: The Indian auto sector saw 32 deals worth $1.9 billion in the July-September period, marking the highest quarterly activity since Q4 2021, according to a report on Thursday. There was robust deal activity in both volumes and values, showcasing the auto sector's resilience and attractiveness to investors, according to the report by Grant Thornton Bharat.Three high-value deals valued at $300 million drove the growth, compared to one $100 million deal in Q2.

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity saw six deals worth $74 million, representing a 20 per cent increase in volumes and 30 per cent growth in values from Q2.“This resurgence marks a revival in M&A activity, driven by strategic investments in technological innovation, global expansion, and long-term value creation,” said the report. It further stated that outbound M&A activity increased, with two deals showcasing the industry's focus on global partnerships, particularly in auto components and EV infrastructure.

