AWS launches AWS Lift program

Hyderabad: AWS announced the launch of AWS Lift in India, a programme to help small and medium businesses with annual revenues of Rs 80-625 crore, get started on their digital transformation journey.

New and existing customers that join theprogram will receive a starter pack of AWS Promotional Creditsover 12 months, providing access to all 200 fully featured services on AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform.



The programme will help eligible SMBs experience the benefits of AWS services without worrying about associated costs. Their first dollar billed on AWS services will unlock $750 of AWS promotional credits in their account and increased usage of AWS services is rewarded with AWS promotional credits to offset their bill, up to a maximum of $83,500 over 12 months.