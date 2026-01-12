Bandhan Mutual Fund Offers Two ETF Fund of Funds for Simple and Efficient Access to Precious Metals

Bandhan Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the Bandhan Gold ETF FoF and Bandhan Silver ETF FoF, two open-ended schemes designed to provide investors with an easy, transparent, and cost-efficient way to participate in gold and silver. The New Fund Offers (NFOs) open on Monday, 12 January 2026, and close on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. Investments in the Bandhan Gold ETF FoF and Bandhan Silver ETF FoF can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors, investment advisors, online platforms, or directly at https://bandhanmutual.com/campaign/nfo/

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC, commenting on the launch, said, “Gold and silver can play a meaningful role in portfolio diversification, but the way investors access these assets matters. Physical metal often brings uncertainties around purity, making charges, storage, and resale, while ETFs require demat accounts that many investors still do not use. The Fund of Fund (FoF) structure removes barriers such as demat requirements, lowers the entry point to ₹1,000, and enables disciplined investing through SIPs starting at ₹100.

Bandhan Gold ETF FoF and Bandhan Silver ETF FoF combines the assurance and transparency of ETFs with the simplicity of mutual fund investing. Investors can now participate in the resilience of gold and the structural industrial demand for silver through a liquid, transparent format. These offerings are designed to make precious metal investing easier, smarter, and more accessible for a much wider audience.”

Bandhan Gold ETF FoF and Bandhan Silver ETF FoF are suitable for investors seeking to enhance portfolio resilience, diversify across assets, and participate in the evolving global demand for precious metals through a simple and efficient investment route.