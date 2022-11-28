Bank Holidays in December 2022: Telangana Banks to be closed for 7 days

Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays. There are not many festivals or occasions in December.



In December 2022, all the banks will remain closed for seven days, i.e. the holiday list includes Christmas, four Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.

December 2022

• December 4 – Sunday

• December 10 – Saturday – Second Saturday

• December 11 – Sunday

• December 18 – Sunday

• December 24 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

• December 25 – Sunday – Christmas Day

• December 26 – Monday – Christmas Holiday

*This holiday list is subject to change



Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

Regarding state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement holidays, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will also be available during these holidays.