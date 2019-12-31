Trending :
Banks to Be Closed for 9 Days in January 2020; Check Out

Highlights

All banks will remain closed for nine days in January 2020.

All the banks will remain closed for nine days in January. In January the banks will be closed on the Sundays and two Saturdays. Four occasions fall in this month that is New Year's Day, Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Republic Day, but Republic Day is falling on Sunday.

January holiday list includes four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

List of Bank Holidays in January 2020:

 January 1 – New Year's Day

 January 5 – Sunday

 January 11 – Second Saturday

 January 12 – Sunday

 January 14 – Bhogi

 January 15 – Makara Sankranti

 January 19 – Sunday

 January 25 – Fourth Saturday

 January 26 – Republic Day/ Sunday

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, public as well as the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be additional state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

