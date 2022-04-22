BBBC storms into second session with zeal

Hyderabad: The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave by the Hans India is underway in Visakhapatnam. Many dignitaries from various business field attended the conclave on this occasion. Every dignitary who was present on the occasion on the fisrts session has shared their ideas.

Former CMD of Indian Overseas Bank, Narasimha has also shared some vital views during the Bizz Buzz Business Conclave. The former CM of IOB enlightened the gathering with his ideas and facts that the current businessmen needs to focus on. Narasimha also enlightened the gathering with his ideas for the young businessmen on the occasion.

Keynote speaker Mr Narengra too shared his views on the occasion. He stressed on private sector contribution. He reminded about the fiscal deficit of the centre has reached 9% due to covid and shared about the disinvestments happening this year. He said 'Asset monetisation scheme will create an equal opportunity'.

The Session ended for a short period of 15 minutes. Soon after the break many other professional businessmen and dignitaries attended the BBBC.

After the break of 15 minutes Mr Krishna Sagar, Organizational Strategist and the moderator and other speakers are introduced. Now the stage looks bigger and fuller with all the delegates.