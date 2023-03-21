Bihar’s B-Hub aims to replicate T-Hub’s successful model 

Hyderabad: T-Hub, a leading innovation ecosystem promoted by the Telangana government, signed an agreement with Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna - Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which manages B-Hub in collaboration with the Department of Industries in Bihar. The MoU was signed with the aim of synergizing and collaborating to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bihar.

The T-Hub team participated in a two-day visit to attend a business conclave hosted by the CIMP in celebration of the occasion. The visit culminated in a series of events, including a student face-to-face interaction session, an entrepreneur session with incubated startups at B-hub, a management session with faculty and staff members at CIMP and CMP BIIF, and an official MoU signing ceremony in Patna.

Anish Anthony, Chief Delivery Officer, T-Hub and Saurabh Nitnaware, Manager, Government Innovation programs, (T-Hub) were present during the MoU signing ceremony, alongside Prof Rana Singh, Director CIMP, Kumod Kumar (Chief Administrative Officer, CIMP), Prof Rajeev Verma and other faculty members and staffs of CIMP BIIF.

Anish Anthony said, "Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to share our expertise and knowledge to help build a vibrant startup ecosystem in Bihar, creating opportunities for the youth and fostering innovation and growth." He also congratulated both teams and shared insights into T-Hub's journey towards becoming the world's largest and India's best innovation and incubation ecosystem.

Prof Rana Singh said, "This MoU is a remarkable one for Bihar as it would be a great opportunity for CIMP BIIF to learn from the masters of this field. We would try our best to replicate the T-Hub model of incubation in Bihar and like always as leaders, we wish and envisage ourselves to be in the role of mother incubation centre under the startup ecosystem in the state of Bihar."

On the second day of the visit, the T-Hub team during the Entrepreneurial Session at B-Hub interacted with the incubatee-startups who displayed their products and services. Also, the startups sought suggestions and solutions from the highly experienced T-Hub members.