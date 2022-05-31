BikeWo launches multi-brand EV stores in AP, Telangana

By the end of the current year, the company plans to open at least 140 such stores across both the States. Thereafter, they plan to aggressively enter and expand to more States in 2023, while appointing another 500 dealers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based BikeWo has launched its flagship multi-brand electric two-wheeler dealerships pan India, starting with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As a part of this, the company today has appointed 25 dealers, and unveiled 15 dealership stores; their newly-opened dealership stores are located in Hyderabad, Kurnool, Gadwal, Rajamumdhry, Nellore and Tanuku. The renowned brands that company deals in include Hayasa, EV Minda, One Moto, E-Motorad, Ekotejas and Battre, among others. Notably, in both the Telugu States, BikeWo is the only company that has acquired exclusive rights to sell the electric-2Ws of Hayasa and EV Minda.

In addition, BikeWo has also announced plans to scale up its multi-brand dealership model going forward. By the end of the current year, the company plans to open at least 140 such stores across both the States. Thereafter, they plan to aggressively enter and expand to more States in 2023, while appointing another 500 dealers. The company aims to cross 2,000 dealerships spread nationwide in 20 States by 2026.

"We at BikeWo are delighted and proud to launch our new dealership stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; this is our first step in building a nationwide presence with our flagship stores. Through our dealerships' expansion, the company ultimately aspires to be the distribution arm for all EV brands in India to provide 360-degree solution to customers, which include choice of various brands and models under one roof, charging station, servicing infrastructure, accessories and spares, vehicle finance, warranty and insurance, etc. Besides, today the customer is overwhelmed with the large number of options available on what to buy and which brand to buy. We at Bikewo will be attempting to fill these two needs and solve both these problems through our stores."

BikeWo is working with the objective of creating a cleaner, greener and healthier environment by encouraging the use of EVs in India. The company's newly-opened showrooms stand out as they feature multiple e-2W models from the country's leading two-wheeler EV brands alongside offering customer-friendly package deals and buying, financing and insurance assistance to the consumers, and much more.