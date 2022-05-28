Blaupunkt unveils new earbuds

New Delhi German audio electronics enterprise Blaupunkt Audio has introduced their latest offering BTW07 ANC, Moksha active noise cancellation earbuds in the true wireless category after the in-ear BTW25 earbuds.

SukheshMadaan, Founder and CEO, Blaupunkt Audio, said: "BTW07 Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds offer Technology, Style and Convenience – all in one design. The BTW07 ANC Earbuds keep you moving with your favourite tunes, while you slip into the serenity of Nirvana. The product is for those who want superior sound quality and noise cancellation along with rock-solid connectivity and high battery life."



BTW07 Earbuds comes with 300 mAh stylish charging case that easily charges the earphones 2-3 times over which allows for constant usage of over 40 hours at 50 per centvolume on a single charge. The Earbuds further come with TurboVolt Type C Fast Charging which gives 4 hours of playtime with a short 15-minute charge. BTW07 Earbuds are capable of handling up to 30dB of external noise.



Additionally, these earbuds are powered by Bluetooth 5.2 technology, 10mm drivers and offer 80ms low latency, leading to superior connectivity, audio quality and a seamless gaming experience. Moksha ANC works by using 2 mics per earbud, making that 4 in total. Out of these two are master mics for voice and the other two are exclusively for picking up external feeds so that they can be eliminated, leading to an undisturbed entertainment experience. BTW07 earbuds have a sleek, comfortable and premium design that is meant for today's millennial generation who demand style, sound and practicality at affordable price points. The product is available on Amazon in three different colors White, Black and Blue.