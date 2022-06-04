BMW Joyfest weekend enthrals Hyderabadis

Hyderabad BMW India organised exclusive driving program – BMW Joyfest 2022 here on June 4 and 5. The event is being held at Chicane Circuit, Shameerpet, Bommaraspet village, Leonia Resorts, Road, Hyderabad. Hundreds of customers and prospects will get the first-hand experience of BMW's 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' and Minis 'Go-Kart Feeling'.



The two-day event will showcase the driving dynamics, modern functionality and high performance of the fascinating range of BMW and Mini product portfolio. The Joyfest is being held in 13 cities.

The platform offers customers and prospects the experience of BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad brands under a single roof. They can test drive the latest vehicles under expert supervision and interact with product experts. BMW certified trainers offer valuable advice on driving etiquettes and techniques like slalom, fast laps, corner braking and emergency braking. The latest range of BMW sedans, sports activity vehicles (SAVs) and Mini cars are available for test drives. The BMW M340i xDrive and BMW Motorrad motorcycles are on special display at the event.

A dedicated lifestyle zone showcases merchandise and accessories from all three brands that are available on special offers.

Based on premium international standards, the BMW Joyfest features a one-of-its-kind immersive set-up with an observation deck. A special gaming zone ensures all round entertainment for the entire family. Participants can play games such as air hockey, foosball and exciting simulator-based racing games along with an opportunity to win lots of prizes.















