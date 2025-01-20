Bridging Gaps: How Technology and Reforms Are Redefining Land Management in India

Land disputes are among the most persistent legal challenges in India, often rooted in fragmented records, unclear titles, and bureaucratic hurdles. As the country grapples with these long-standing issues, the intersection of technology, policy reforms, and private sector innovation offers a glimpse of hope for a more efficient and transparent system. In an exclusive conversation, Sanjay Mandava, Founder & CEO, Landeed, discusses the root causes of land-related challenges, the transformative potential of technology in land management, and the evolving role of public-private partnerships in reshaping the real estate landscape in India.

Q1. With a significant portion of legal disputes in India revolving around land, what are the root causes of these issues, and how are technology and policy reforms helping to resolve them?

One of the main issues in India is the lack of conclusive titling. Public-private partnerships can play a significant role in addressing this. For example, introducing title insurance could greatly enhance property diligence and protection. However, IRDAI currently lacks specific provisions for title insurance beyond the existing frameworks for general, life, or non-life insurance.

The fragmented nature of land records is another major challenge. Land is a state subject in India, which means records are maintained at the state level—a localized approach that has its benefits. However, the lack of integration between state departments creates gaps. There isn’t a centralized system where all property records are consolidated. Instead, people must navigate multiple platforms for different types of records. This siloed approach complicates the process, leaving property owners unaware of all the steps necessary to ensure their property records are accurate and secure across all departments. By improving coordination between departments and introducing tools like title insurance, these issues can be mitigated significantly.

Q2. What do you think is the role of technology in addressing land disputes and land management in India? Where do you see the next big opportunity in this space?

Technology is a powerful enabler, but its impact depends on usability and stakeholder participation. Government platforms often require users to input complex identifiers like survey numbers, which are not intuitive, limiting accessibility. The challenge lies in designing tools that address real user needs and simplify processes.

The next big opportunity is integrating AI and user-friendly interfaces to transform land management. For instance, using AI for property title analysis can provide quick, actionable insights, saving time and effort in identifying clean titles. Public-private partnerships can drive innovation by combining government data with private-sector expertise to create transparent, efficient solutions. Ultimately, technology should focus on bridging gaps between departments, digitizing records, and enhancing transparency, paving the way for more accessible and reliable land management systems.

Q3. Do you think the government is adequately supporting private players in the real estate and proptech sectors, especially in terms of providing access to critical databases?

The government’s intent to support private players seems genuine, but its approach is often unclear and restrictive. Take Telangana’s shift from Dharani to the Bhu Mata portal, how was the new vendor selected? Transparency in tender processes is crucial yet often missing.

Additionally, tender criteria frequently favor established players, creating barriers for startups. For instance, requirements like prior government experience or a minimum operational period of five years make it nearly impossible for new entrants to participate. To truly foster innovation, the government must adopt transparent processes and tailor policies to include startups.

Q4. Can you suggest ways the government can lend better support to help the real estate sector prosper?

Government policies currently favor large real estate developers, homebuyers, and enterprises. While startups could bring innovation, their efforts are often sidelined due to political and bureaucratic challenges. A key issue is the lack of transparency in tender processes, which typically favor established players. Opening these processes to startups and being more public about their workings would foster innovation.

Startups also face challenges navigating government bureaucracy, which is complex and inconsistent. Changes in government often disrupt ongoing projects, leaving startups at a disadvantage. Early-stage support from the government, continuity in personnel, and a focus on involving startups in MOUs and partnerships would significantly help.

Q5. Whether in Telangana or other regions, prop-tech startups are growing at a rapid pace. How do you see this sector evolving in India, and what gaps should new players address?

Prop-tech in India is growing, but it still lags behind other sectors in terms of funding and innovation. Most startups in this space are focused on investing platforms or lead generation for brokers. However, there’s immense potential for new entrants to explore underserved areas.

One opportunity lies in entry-exit management for buildings. Despite advancements, accessing commercial spaces often involves outdated, inefficient processes. Simplifying and digitizing this can create a meaningful impact. Another promising area is sustainability in grade-A commercial properties. Western corporations, which dominate the Indian office space market, value carbon neutrality and ESG compliance. Startups offering solutions to make buildings more sustainable can cater to this demand.