Brightcom, Qulabz tie up to set up innovation lab

Hyderabad: Brightcom Group Ltd (BCG), the adtech & digital marketing company, has announced on setting up a Quantum Computing Innovation Lab in collaboration with Qulabz Inc. Brightcom expects this initiative to power its growth in the coming periods by significantly enhancing its technological edge.

As per 'Boston Consulting Group', Quantum Computing could create a value of $850 billion, across industries: Optimization - $220 billion, Machine Learning- $220 billion, Simulation - $330 billion, and Crypotography - $80 billion.

The company proposes to set up a Quantum Lab, under a joint branding and ownership as 'Brightcom Qulabz Innovation Labs' for enabling creation of a quantum AI team with technical and operational support to create applied AI and quantum AI solutions and products.

With Nixon Patel on the advisory board of BCG, this collaborative effort will be a jump-start for the company's quantum computing venture. This innovation lab, will be state-of-the art, with cutting-edge quantum simulators, networks and equipment, and would be located at Hyderabad.

He has 30 years of stellar expertise in innovating, scaling & growing sunrise tech businesses in areas of quantum computing, voice & digital solutions. He is considered as an expert in the field of quantum computing, data science & AI.