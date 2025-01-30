  • Menu
British supercar maker McLaren bullish on India

British supercar maker McLaren bullish on India
New Delhi: Bullish on the Indian market, British supercar maker McLaren is looking to cash in on the growth opportunity in the country having crossed cumulative sales milestone of 50 units, according to a top official of the company’s distributor.

Since officially entering the Indian market in 2022, McLaren, which sells high-end supercars priced Rs6.5 crore onwards, feels that in 2025 it can perform better than what it achieved last year, Lalit Choudary, Dealer Principal of McLaren Mumbai, told PTI.

“McLaren entered India in 2022. We have crossed the 50 car mark (cumulatively) which is quite a bit for us. It is a good number to achieve in a period of two-and-half to three years for a brand like McLaren, which is

operating in the high sports segment and also new to the country,” he said.

