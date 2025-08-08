BSES YAMUNA POWER AND BSES RAJDHANI POWER, SUBSIDIRIES OF RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED, TO RECOVER ~ RS. 21,413 CRORE OF REGULATORY ASSETS OVER 4 YEARS

Hon’ble Supreme Court on 06.08.2025 has pronounced the judgement and disposed of the Writ Petitions and Civil Appeals filed by BSES Discoms, that is, BSES Yamuna Power Limited and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, Material Subsidiaries of the Company, in 2014 where clear guidelines are given for recovery of Regulatory Assets.

This judgement is passed in a writ petition and Civil appeals filed by BSES Discoms in 2014 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court inter-alia raising issue of non-cost reflective tariff, unlawful creation of Regulatory Asset and non-liquidation of Regulatory Asset. The Writ Petitions along with connected matters were heard at length by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and after hearing all the parties including all the State Govts. and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions that were impleaded in terms of Order dated 23.10.2024, the Hon’ble Supreme Court on 20.02.2025 reserved its judgement on the issue relating to creation and continuation of the Regulatory Asset by Electricity Regulatory Commissions.

Hon’ble Supreme Court on 06.08.2025 has pronounced the judgement and disposed of the Writ Petitions and Civil Appeals filed by BSES Discoms, by: -

(a) setting out ten sutras, to examine the issue relating to Regulatory Asset, its position in the regulatory regime for determination of tariff, the duties and accountability of the regulators - the Electricity Regulatory Commissions (“ERCs”) and powers of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (“APTEL”) to avert regulatory failure.

(b) issuing nine (9) clear directions to ERCs and APTEL in respect of cost-reflective tariff determination, creation and amortization of Regulatory Asset, and regulatory oversight by APTEL to monitor implementation of directions by ERCs., i.e.

(i) As a first principle, tariff shall be cost-reflective;