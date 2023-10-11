Live
Casio opens 1st G-Shock store in Hyd
Hyderabad: Japan-headquartered Casio Computer Co Limited said it has strengthened its retail footprint by inaugurating its first exclusive G-Shock store in Hyderabad.
The brand boasts of an extensive line-up of G-Shock’s men’s and women’s range of watches. On the launch, Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India said, “We are thrilled to unveil our first G-Shock store in Hyderabad, a city known for its dynamic spirit and vibrant culture. G-Shock is renowned for its toughness and durability, and this new store provides the ultimate immersive experience.
