Centre plans Rs 8-trn mobilization via dated securities in H1

New Delhi: The Centre is planning to mobilise Rs8 lakh crore through dated securities during the April-September period of 2025-26 to fund the revenue gap, the Finance Ninistry said on Thursday. Out of the gross market borrowing of Rs14.82 lakh crore estimated for 2025-26, Rs8 lakh crore or 54 per cent is planned to be borrowed in the first half (H1) through the issuance of dated securities, including Rs10,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), according to an official statement. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget, proposed to borrow Rs14.82 lakh crore by issuing dated securities to meet revenue shortfall in the next financial year.

The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 4.4 per cent of GDP for FY26 compared to 4.8 per cent of the GDP estimated for the current financial year. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit is pegged at Rs15,68,936 crore for 2025-26. To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs11.54 lakh crore.