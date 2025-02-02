CII-AP welcomes Union Budget 2025

Vijayawada : The Confederation of Indian Industry-Andhra Pradesh applauded the Union Budget 2025 describing it as a comprehensive and forward-looking plan that aims to drive inclusive growth, enhance infrastructure, and foster innovation.

Chairman of CII-AP Dr V Murali Krishna commended it as a progressive and growth-driven roadmap strengthening agriculture, MSMEs, startups, healthcare, and infrastructure.

D V Ravindranath, chairman, CII-Vijayawada Zone opined that the enhanced credit guarantee cover and customised credit cards for micro-enterprises are crucial for the growth of MSMEs.

Dr M Lakshmi Prasad, past chairman of CII-AP said that the Prime Minister Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Programme are transformative initiatives for the agriculture sector.

D Ramakrishna, CEO of Efftronics said that the revised tax exemption for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually and the rationalisation of customs duty structure are welcome changes.

Movva Ramakrishna, managing director of Ratnam Castings stated that the focus on enhancing credit availability and increasing investment and turnover limits for MSMEs is a significant boost for the manufacturing sector. The enhanced credit guarantee cover will enable us to scale operations and contribute more effectively to the economy.”

Dr KSR Gopalan, founder and Chief Physician, Snigdha Ayurvedic Hospital stated that the expansion of medical education and the establishment of cancer centers in all district hospitals are commendable steps.

S Narendra Kumar, Past Chairman of CII-Vijayawada Zone said that the focus on MSMEs, with increased investment and turnover limits, is a positive step towards fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

K Abhinav, vice-president of Pi Datacenters opined that the budget’s emphasis on innovation and technology, particularly the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education and the new fund of funds for startups, is a game-changer.

B Harineedu, Director of Lehari Engineering and Constructions said that the development of a three-year pipeline for infrastructure projects and the encouragement of public-private partnerships are pivotal for the infrastructure sector.