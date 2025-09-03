  • Menu
CoalMin green signals Adani Power on Dhirauli mine

New Delhi: Adani Power on Tuesday said it has received the Coal Ministry approval to commence mining operations at Dhirauli mine in the Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh. This significant development will provide Adani Power with enhanced raw material security, reinforcing its leadership position in the sector, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Adani Power has received approval from the Ministry of Coal to begin operations at the Dhirauli Mine in Singrauli district. Dhirauli Mine, owned by Mahan Energen Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Power, boasts a peak production capacity of 6.5 MTPA, including 5 MTPA from open-cast mining and the remainder from underground operations. the block has a gross geological reserve of 620 MMT and a net geological reserve of 558 MMT, ensuring decades of supply, fuel security, and operational stability.

