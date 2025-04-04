Coca-Cola India Champions the Next Generation of Athletes; Empowers Women’s Hockey in India

Women's hockey in India is witnessing an exciting period of growth, highlighting the immense potential of women players. A key example is the Launch of the National Women's Hockey League, launched in the 2024-25 season, offering a competitive stage for talented players to inspire next-generation players.

As part of Coca-Cola India’s ongoing commitment to empowering women’s empowerment, the Coca-Cola India Foundation joined hands with Hockey India under the umbrella of its #SheTheDifference campaign which celebrates, raises and enables women throughout its value chain. Driven by Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, this alliance focuses on preparing the next generation of women players with the support needed to train, compete and thrive, unlocking a future of success in women’s hockey.

Here’s how Coca-Cola India is supporting the growth of women's hockey in India:

1. Comprehensive Coaching Support for Elite Training

As a part of the association, utmost emphasis is given to the development of coaches at a professional level so that the players receive exceptional mentorship. The support is provided to the expert coaches of the Indian senior women's team for them to utilize their knowledge during training sessions. With this holistic coaching program, players at every level get access to the best possible guidance, preparing them for both national and global matches.

2. Specialised Training for Key Skills

The collaboration provides specialized, targeted coaching in specific areas such as drag flicking and goalkeeping. Both areas play a key role in a hockey match. Through these techniques, players can enhance their skills, improve their strategies, and develop a differentiating edge for winning high-level games. This tailored coaching help players to improve their strengths, ensuring they are well-prepared to compete at their best globally.

3. Advancing Mental Well-Being and Psychological Resilience

Mental Wellbeing is one of the aspects which is often overlooked for an athlete's overall performance. Realizing this, Coca-Cola India and Hockey India joined hands for prioritizing sports psychology and mental training enabling women hockey players to excel even under pressure. During the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 (Women), renowned psychologist Peter Haberl, who has worked with Olympic medalists, led the mental training sessions. Peter introduced innovative techniques and team-building strategies, helping players with the mental strength required for challenging situations. These initiatives are essential in helping athletes develop the confidence, focus, and emotional strength needed to handle high-pressure times, both on and off the field.

4. Facilitating Training Camps to Enhance Game Readiness

Training camps bring an essential platform for streamlined learning, team-bonding, and performance enhancement. With the partnership between Anandana and Hockey India, national and regional coaching schemes are followed, such as junior and sub-junior women's zonal training camps across cities including Kolkata, Sonipat, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, and Kadapa. To further help athletes grow, boarding and accommodation is offered to compete at the National Women's Hockey League, helping them concentrate on their performance without any distractions.

5. Creating Pathways for Emerging Talent in Women's Hockey

The partnership provides young players with an opportunity to play against experienced professionals, paving the way for them to earn their way to the national team. It is a defining moment in determining the future of women's hockey in India, offering essential opportunities for development and success.