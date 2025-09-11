Coca-Cola India Foundation Marks 7 Years of Project Unnati Apple; Strengthening Farmer Livelihoods in Uttarakhand

In a significant celebration of the 7-year milestone of Project Unnati Apple in Uttarakhand, Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in collaboration with Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies (IDHT), hosted the Progressive Farmers’ Award Ceremony at its horticulture facility in Bhimtal. The event recognised 50 progressive farmers, including women, for their adoption of high-density apple farming techniques.

Launched in 2018, Project Unnati Apple was initiated to address the challenges of low productivity and high input costs in traditional apple farming. By introducing ultra-high-density plantation and better orchard management practices, the project has supported farmers in improving yields, reducing risk, and creating more secure livelihoods.

The success of the project is most evident in the lives of farmers who have adopted its practices. For Poonam Gaur, a farmer from Sunali village in Purola, the initiative offered a lifeline after years of personal and financial struggle. Having lost her husband and mother in quick succession, she faced depression and an uncertain livelihood. Project Unnati Apple gave her a chance to rebuild. “Being a part of Apple Unnati has been life changing for me. From being hopeless and depressed, today I feel proud that I can provide a secure livelihood for my family. With better yields, I now earn around ₹25,000–30,000 each month, and I also encourage other women farmers in nearby villages to adopt these practices,” she said.

In Uchura village, 22-year-old Shaswat Bisht, once on track for a professional football career, decided to establish his own apple orchard after being introduced to Unnati’s high-yield variety. Three years on, he now balances football with farming, earning a sustainable livelihood and inspiring fellow villagers. “Unnati apple has been a game-changer in my vision of settling back in my village. Today, I am able to continue pursuing football while also building a stable livelihood through farming,” he said.

Sudhir Chadha, Director, Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies, added, “Project Unnati Apple has transformed apple farming in Uttarakhand, making farmers more self-reliant through scientific practices and modern techniques. This successful collaboration with Coca-Cola India Foundation has enhanced apple yields and reaffirmed our shared commitment to sustainable development and farmer prosperity.”

Since its inception in 2011, the Project Unnati has empowered nearly 4 lakh fruit farmers across 13 states and Union Territories, spanning seven crop varieties – mango, apple, orange, grapes, litchi, coffee, and sugarcane, while contributing to a stronger, more resilient horticulture supply chain across the country.