Cohance Lifesciences eyes global markets

Hyderabad: Cohance Lifesciences, a prominent player in India's pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals sector, is all set to hit the global market with its strategic expansion and commitment to innovation.

Backed by Advent, a global private equity player, Cohance has emerged as a frontrunner in Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) space; with well-diversified customer and product mix. It has seven state-of-the-art facilities in India. Currently, CDMO contributes around 35 per cent of overall Cohance sales, growing at a CAGR of about 33 per cent during the last three years. “The company is now focused on the niche CDMO capabilities especially in the anti-body conjugate (ADC) payload space. This has earned us global recognition and a significant increase in the topline when it comes to CDMO,” said Dr Prasada Raju, Managing Director, Cohance Lifesciences

In the last four financial years, Cohance’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 16 per cent, while EBIDTA growth was at 27 per cent. For FY23, Cohance registered EBIDTA margin & PAT margin of 31 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.