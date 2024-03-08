  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Cohance Lifesciences eyes global markets

Cohance Lifesciences eyes global markets
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Cohance Lifesciences, a prominent player in India's pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals sector, is all set to hit the global market with...

Hyderabad: Cohance Lifesciences, a prominent player in India's pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals sector, is all set to hit the global market with its strategic expansion and commitment to innovation.

Backed by Advent, a global private equity player, Cohance has emerged as a frontrunner in Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) space; with well-diversified customer and product mix. It has seven state-of-the-art facilities in India. Currently, CDMO contributes around 35 per cent of overall Cohance sales, growing at a CAGR of about 33 per cent during the last three years. “The company is now focused on the niche CDMO capabilities especially in the anti-body conjugate (ADC) payload space. This has earned us global recognition and a significant increase in the topline when it comes to CDMO,” said Dr Prasada Raju, Managing Director, Cohance Lifesciences

In the last four financial years, Cohance’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 16 per cent, while EBIDTA growth was at 27 per cent. For FY23, Cohance registered EBIDTA margin & PAT margin of 31 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X