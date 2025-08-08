ColdStar Logistics opens new distribution hub in Visakhapatnam; it’s second in AP

ColdStar Logistics, India’s fastest-growing temperature-controlled supply chain solutions provider, has expanded its reach in Andhra Pradesh with its second state-of-the-art distribution hub in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). The company already operates a 33,000+ sq.ft warehouse in Vizag’s Sontyam.

Located at Sontyam, Anandapuram Mandal, Visakhapatnam, ColdStar’s 33,000+ sq. ft hub will cater to marine, pharmaceuticals and FMCG businesses, ensuring last-mile delivery to the rest of the country.

“Being India’s largest seaport, Vizag handles tons of cargo each year. Over the years, this coastal city has established itself as a vital maritime and pharmaceutical hub. As the demand of real-time deliveries grows for fresh seafood and FMCG, we, at ColdStar are very excited to expand our presence here and be a part of this dynamic landscape. With a capacity of 3500+ pallets, our new hub is well-equipped to facilitate a seamless movement of goods into-and-from the city,” said Sameer Varma, Executive Director, ColdStar Logistics.

With a growing presence across 23+ cities, ColdStar’s cold chain network is designed to offer end-to-end visibility and control. From origin to destination, from sourcing and consolidation at origin points to cross-docking, last-mile fulfilment, and even reverse logistics, ColdStar ensures product integrity every step of the way.

ColdStar Logistics operates an extensive, tech-first cold chain network that operates through 23 temperature-controlled distribution centres pan India that work with energy-efficient systems, modern warehousing technology, and ColdStar’s proprietary AI/ML-driven logistics planning software.