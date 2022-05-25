Cong dividing people on religious lines: BJP TS leader

Hyderabad: A senior BJP leader from Telangana on Wednesday alleged that Congress is dividing people on the religious lines.

Reacting to the statement of Hardik Patel about a former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader's remarks that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram Temple, Telangana State BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash asks: "what's Congress' problem with Lord Ram and Hindus?" According to him, Congress party never accepted positive remarks of its leaders who are outside Gandhi family.

Whatever Gandhi family thinks, they want that all its leaders accept that irrespective of their seniority and sincerity, he added.

He alleged that Congress which had ruled the country for over seven decades by adopting appeasement policy and ignoring interests of majority people is now trying to divide people on basis of religion. the BJP leader said the Congress party always hated Hindus and Lord Ram.

Referring to Owaisi's comments, Subhash says: Akbar, Shah Jahan and other Mughal invaders are responsible for the present situation prevailing in the country which is being faced by Indian citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to correct blunders of Congress party committed during its rule, he said.