CtrlS setting Rs 250-cr datacenter in Uttarakhand

Hyderabad: CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter company, signed an MoU with the Uttarakhand government in the presence of its Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and CtrlS Datacenters Founder & Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy, to set up a greenfield Edge datacenter in the State of 10 MW capacity in the next 8-10 years. The company will invest Rs 250 crore in the State.
On the occasion, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Uttarakhand has been successful in attracting progressive companies to invest in the state, boost the industry ecosystem and create new jobs. CtrlS Datacentres’ investment and presence in Uttarakhand aligns well with our digital goals and will further boost our efforts as the company is known for its world-class & sustainable datacenters.”
Speaking about the upcoming data center, Sridhar said, “The State of Uttarakhand is a fast-growing economic region in India, making it a strategic location for CtrlS Datacenters’ ongoing expansion. We are excited to bring our proven expertise of serving mission critical businesses over the past 15 years to the state of Uttarakhand.