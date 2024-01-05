Live
- Cong govt oppressing Kar Sevaks in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
- Tourists Risk Lives for Selfies with Wildebeest near Gopalaswamy Hill Temple
- ED officials attack: Will take constitutional action, says Bengal Guv
- AI could help address challenges in marine fisheries: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
Daily Forex Rates (05-01-2024)
Daily Forex Rates
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-05-2024.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 83.98
Rs. 86.48
Euro
Rs. 91.75
Rs. 94.48
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.86
Rs. 23.54
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.45
Rs. 2.59
British Pound
Rs. 106.45
Rs. 109.62
Australian Dollar
Rs. 56.30
Rs. 57.97
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 62.86
Rs. 64.72
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 98.54
Rs. 101.46
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.91
South African Rand
Rs. 4.66
Rs. 4.88
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.86
Rs. 11.39
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.66
Rs. 0.66
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.88
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 52.32
Rs. 54.39
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.37
Rs. 22.82
Swedish Krona
Rs. 8.28
Rs. 8.61
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 63.08
Rs. 64.96
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 19.12
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 14.16
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A