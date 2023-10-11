Live
Daily Forex Rates (11-10-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-11-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.00
|
Rs. 86.50
|
Euro
|
Rs. 89.16
|
Rs. 91.81
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.86
|
Rs. 23.54
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.33
|
Rs. 2.47
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 103.23
|
Rs. 106.29
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.98
|
Rs. 55.58
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.81
|
Rs. 63.64
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 92.91
|
Rs. 95.67
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.55
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.61
|
Rs. 4.83
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.85
|
Rs. 11.38
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.48
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 50.66
|
Rs. 52.67
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.37
|
Rs. 22.82
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.80
|
Rs. 8.11
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.67
|
Rs. 63.50
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.82
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.90
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A