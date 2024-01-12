Live
- Economic and social power for the people through guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah
- INDIA bloc will finalise seat sharing on time: Tejashwi Yadav
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opens up about her B-town entry
- ‘Hanu-Man’ to increase shows from tomorrow
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on small screens: Check out the digital and satellite partners of this Mahesh Babu starrer
- Sensex up more than 800 points led by IT stocks
- BJP forms 20 clusters for 80 LS seats in UP
- We will visit Ayodhya after 22 January and offer puja: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- MSP appoints committee for Khairatabad constituency
- Israel's war expenses in 2023 reached $6.59 bn
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (12-01-2024)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-12-2024.BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-12-2024.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.44
|
Rs. 83.77
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.48
|
Rs. 92.07
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.80
|
Rs. 23.03
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.41
|
Rs. 2.55
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.44
|
Rs. 107.13
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.08
|
Rs. 57.74
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.60
|
Rs. 62.91
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 98.15
|
Rs. 101.06
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.93
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.67
|
Rs. 4.89
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.82
|
Rs. 11.35
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.85
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 52.25
|
Rs. 54.32
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.31
|
Rs. 22.77
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.24
|
Rs. 8.56
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.92
|
Rs. 64.78
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.09
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.12
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A