Live
- Administrative overhaul: Assam Guv recommends creation of 79 sub-districts
- Daily Forex Rates (13-09-2023)
- Cauvery dispute: 'Will explain to Centre existing situation in K’taka', says Shivakumar
- Mukhyamantri Chandru demands dismissal of minister D Sudhakar
- 50 students in Bihar school fall ill after consuming mid-day meal containing dead lizard
- Nipah outbreak: Health alert issued along TN-Kerala border
- International Chocolate Day
- The art of investing in jewellery
- Andhra Pradesh: Physical fitness tests for SI candidates continues in Eluru parade grounds
- Safeguard children from sexual abuse
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (13-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-13-2023. BUYING RATESCURRENCYForex CardCashUS DollarRs. 83.78Rs. 86.27EuroRs. 90.04Rs. 92.72UAE...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-13-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 83.78
Rs. 86.27
Euro
Rs. 90.04
Rs. 92.72
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.80
Rs. 23.48
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.37
Rs. 2.51
British Pound
Rs. 104.46
Rs. 107.56
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.73
Rs. 55.33
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.79
Rs. 63.62
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 93.95
Rs. 96.74
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.66
South African Rand
Rs. 4.61
Rs. 4.82
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.81
Rs. 11.34
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.65
Rs. 0.65
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.55
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.44
Rs. 51.40
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.31
Rs. 22.76
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.63
Rs. 7.93
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.53
Rs. 63.36
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.95
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.89
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A