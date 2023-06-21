Live
Daily Forex Rates (21-06-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-21-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.82
|Rs. 85.28
|Euro
|Rs. 90.43
|Rs. 93.12
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.54
|Rs. 23.21
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.40
|Rs. 2.54
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.73
|Rs. 108.87
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 56.07
|Rs. 57.74
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.60
|Rs. 64.46
|Kuwaiti dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.15
|Rs. 94.89
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.74
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.68
|Rs. 4.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.69
|Rs. 11.21
|Bahraini dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.41
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.09
|Rs. 53.12
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.04
|Rs. 22.51
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.74
|Rs. 8.04
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.62
|Rs. 63.45
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.87
|Sri Lankan rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.90
|Qatari riyal
|N/A
|N/A
Next Story
