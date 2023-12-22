Live
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (22-12-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-22-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.03
|
Rs. 86.53
|
Euro
|
Rs. 92.47
|
Rs. 95.21
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.88
|
Rs. 23.56
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.45
|
Rs. 2.59
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.70
|
Rs. 109.87
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.99
|
Rs. 58.68
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 63.27
|
Rs. 65.15
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 98.11
|
Rs. 101.03
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.01
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.73
|
Rs. 4.96
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.86
|
Rs. 11.39
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.90
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 52.78
|
Rs. 54.87
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.38
|
Rs. 22.83
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.41
|
Rs. 8.74
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 63.43
|
Rs. 65.32
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.22
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.21
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A