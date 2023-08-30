Live
Daily Forex Rates (30-08-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-30-2023.
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-30-2023.
|
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.55
|
Rs. 86.04
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.00
|
Rs. 93.70
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.74
|
Rs. 23.42
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.40
|
Rs. 2.55
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 105.75
|
Rs. 108.89
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 54.02
|
Rs. 55.63
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.59
|
Rs. 63.42
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 94.98
|
Rs. 97.81
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.81
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.67
|
Rs. 4.89
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.75
|
Rs. 11.28
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.58
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.75
|
Rs. 51.72
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.26
|
Rs. 22.71
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.75
|
Rs. 8.06
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.74
|
Rs. 63.57
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.07
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.85
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A