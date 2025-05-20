Digital GeM cuts red tape: PM

New Delhi: The Centre’s push for transparent governance has got a digital boost as the Government e-marketplace (GeM) is opening doors for the marginalised, cutting red tape and ensuring massive savings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared on X social media platform an article written on the GeM platform by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

“The government’s push for transparent governance gets a digital boost. @GeM_India is opening doors for the marginalised, cutting red tape and ensuring massive savings. A detailed take on the GeM platform by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, an insightful read!” according to the PMO.

Piyush Goyal said that the GeM portal has eliminated entry barriers, weeded out corruption, empowered and uplifted marginalised sections, especially in small towns, and enabled massive savings of taxpayers’ money.

“Since its inception nine years ago, the digital public procurement platform GeM-India has become a key engine of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the minister stated.

Goyal highlighted that as a transformative digital initiative, GeM has revolutionised the way government buys goods and services by weeding out corruption and giving opportunities to startups, MSMEs, women and businesses in small towns.

The GeM has rapidly emerged as a world leader in providing a transparent, inclusive and efficient platform for public procurement. It connects more than 1.6 lakh government buyers with 23 lakh sellers and service providers, he has stated in an article.