DLF clocks 31% jump in q2 net profit at Rs 623 crore
Highlights
New Delhi: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year period compared to Rs 477 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter rose 4 per cent to Rs 1,348 crore. It reported consolidated EBITDA of Rs 462 crore for the September quarter, up 6 per cent over the same period of the previous year.
Total expenses during the quarter increased marginally to Rs 1,012 crore as against Rs 1009 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
