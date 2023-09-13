Live
DMRC signs MoU with BEL to develop i-CBTC system
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop an indigenous Communication Based Train Control (i-CBTC) system.
According to Delhi metro officials, this groundbreaking partnership is aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative.
"The i-CBTC project signifies a significant leap forward for the Delhi Metro. By embracing this cutting-edge Communication-Based Train Control System (CBTC), which is widely adopted by leading metros worldwide, DMRC aims to optimise train operations, increase frequency, and enhance passenger services while efficiently utilising rail infrastructure," said Anuj Dayal, the DMRC spokesperson.
"Already showcasing its commitment to innovation, DMRC deployed the indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System (i-ATS) on the Red Line earlier this year, tailored to Indian conditions. The development of i-CBTC is meant to be a monumental stride towards self-reliance in Metro Signalling & Train Control Systems, reducing dependence on foreign vendors and fostering indigenisation and standardisation," said Dayal.
"This endeavour is driven by a dedicated team of 50 engineers from DMRC and BEL, well-versed in signalling technology, software development, hardware development, safety processes, RAMS, testing, and more. The team has commenced work at the i-CBTC lab of DMRC and will soon develop and deploy the Prototype i-CBTC Product on a designated test track within the DMRC network," he added.