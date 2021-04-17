DoT gets Rs 2,307 crore from Jio, Airtel by assigning some spectrum immediately

Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday successfully completed the assignment of frequencies to successful bidders of the Spectrum Auction, 2021. Frequency assignment letters were issued to successful bidders today.

The frequency assignment was accompanied by a frequency harmonization exercise, whereby spectrum blocks assigned to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in the current spectrum auction have been made contiguous with the spectrum blocks already held by them, wherever possible, in various bands in different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs).

The harmonization of the spectrum was accomplished in 19 LSAs in 800 MHz band, 8 LSAs in 900 MHz band, 21 LSAs in 1800 MHz band, 3 LSAs in 2100 MHz band, and 16 LSAs in 2300 MHz band. The harmonization exercise facilitates more efficient utilization of spectrum held by TSPs, leading to improved Quality of Service for consumers.

As a part of the frequency assignment, the Government has also accepted the request of two TSPs, M/S Bharti and M/S Reliance Jio, for the assignment of immediately available unsold spectrum blocks in place of spectrum blocks in the same band and LSA assigned to them from later dates. An amount of nearly Rs 2,307 crore has been received immediately by the Government.

It may be recalled that a total quantity of 855.60 MHz of spectrum in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands were acquired by Telecom Service Providers in the Spectrum Auction, 2021, conducted on March 1-2, 2021.

The total amount payable by the successful bidders for the total quantity of spectrum acquired is over Rs 77,820 crore. Of this, over Rs 21,918 crore was received as upfront payment from the TSPs on March 18, 2021, year as per terms and conditions of the Notice Inviting Applications.