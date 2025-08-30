  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Driven Prop picks Hyd for its India foray

Driven Prop picks Hyd for its India foray
x
Highlights

Driven Properties, one of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and the exclusive UAE partner of Forbes Global Properties, has entered the Indian...

Driven Properties, one of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and the exclusive UAE partner of Forbes Global Properties, has entered the Indian market with the opening of its first office in the city.

The move marks a major milestone for the Dubai-headquartered firm, which has built a decade-long reputation for innovation, global connectivity, and investor trust. Hyderabad, widely regarded as India’s most resilient property market, was chosen as the launch pad for its India operations.

“Hyderabad is where growth, governance, and global confidence meet. The city’s infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and international appeal make it the natural gateway for our India strategy,” said Abdullah Alajaji, Founder & CEO of Driven Properties. “This isn’t just an expansion; it’s a commitment to partner with Hyderabad’s growth story and bring Indian investors closer to global opportunities.”

Unlike traditional brokerages, Driven positions itself as both a sales engine for developers and a trusted advisor for investors.

Its model combines precision marketing, international roadshows, and advanced analytics to help projects achieve faster absorption rates and stronger market positioning.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick