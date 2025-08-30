Live
Driven Prop picks Hyd for its India foray
Driven Properties, one of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and the exclusive UAE partner of Forbes Global Properties, has entered the Indian market with the opening of its first office in the city.
The move marks a major milestone for the Dubai-headquartered firm, which has built a decade-long reputation for innovation, global connectivity, and investor trust. Hyderabad, widely regarded as India’s most resilient property market, was chosen as the launch pad for its India operations.
“Hyderabad is where growth, governance, and global confidence meet. The city’s infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and international appeal make it the natural gateway for our India strategy,” said Abdullah Alajaji, Founder & CEO of Driven Properties. “This isn’t just an expansion; it’s a commitment to partner with Hyderabad’s growth story and bring Indian investors closer to global opportunities.”
Unlike traditional brokerages, Driven positions itself as both a sales engine for developers and a trusted advisor for investors.
Its model combines precision marketing, international roadshows, and advanced analytics to help projects achieve faster absorption rates and stronger market positioning.