Drogo Drones opens training centre in AP

Hyderabad: Drogo Drones, a startup that delivers end-to-end drone services for enterprises, has launched a training center for imparting drone piloting skills, at Tadepalli in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Yashwant Bontu, Managing Director, Drogo Drones, said that representatives of the office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) visited the company's 50-acre campus to conduct inspections and had issued a no-objection letter. He added that this is the only private organization in the state, that has obtained the required permissions to train drone pilots. The training programmeis scheduled to begin from February 20, 2023. Anyone who is above 18 years of age and have passed tenth standard can apply for this programme.There will be 30 students in each batch, who will be providedwith a week-long training for operatingdrones as per the syllabus designed by DGCA.

Apart from classroom teaching,practical training in operating drones will also be provided. The syllabus has been designed by experts with extensive experience in handling drones. The firm stated that it will soon start a drone manufacturing unit and it has also created a system for manufacturing spare parts of drones.These drones will be used in conducting necessary surveys for various organizations in the public & private sectors.