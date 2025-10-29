DULCOFLEX LAUNCHES ‘kNOw CONSTIPATION’ CAMPAIGN TO SPARK CONVERSATIONS ON SOMETHING WE DO EVERYDAY

1 in every 5 Indian today suffers from constipation. Dulcoflex, India’s trusted name and one of the most accessible for laxative solution in digestive wellness, has launched a unique campaign termed as “kNOw Constipation”. The campaign aims at normalizing conversations around one of the country’s most prevalent yet under-discussed health conditions, ‘constipation’.

This novel concept will be leveraging light-hearted humor around the problem with the purpose to normalize conversations around constipation, especially among women without making fun of the sufferer. While constipation is something that can affect men and women, women end up suffering more as they are more reluctant to discuss and hence treat it right. Also, women are biologically more prone to constipation due to anatomical, physiological, and hormonal factors.

To break the silence around one of India’s most common yet seldom discussed health concerns, Dulcoflex, is redefining the narrative with its “kNOw Constipation” campaign to drive the importance of science-backed treatment options for timely treating constipation. To blend humor with relatability and create a lasting impact, popular stand-up comedians - Aanchal Aggarwal, Srishti Dixit and Soumya Venugopal soon to be followed by Gurleen Pannu, Jamie Lever, Shreya Roy, have come together to disrupt the deafening silence on the topic of ‘Constipation’. With this fresh approach, aiming to democratize awareness, Dulcoflex is turning constipation into an open and empowering conversation.

Talking about the newly launched campaign, Nupur Gurbaxani, Head of Brand & Innovation Opella CHC India said, “Campaigns around constipation usually centers around men and often ends up ridiculing the sufferer, hence trivializing a very real health issue. In line with our mission to make healthcare as simple and accessible it should be, our ‘kNow constipation’ campaign aims to break the barrier, and we want women to lead the conversations & be the change agent that normalizes constipation in society. Because only when we understand constipation will be know how to prevent it and address it right.”

The campaign aims to extend beyond digital channels with a holistic approach, that will manifest with on-ground grassroot level activations and community engagement, radio channels initiations across India. By moving the conversation offline, Dulcoflex aims to spread awareness more widely in both urban and rural areas.