eBay India Hosts Exclusive Event For India's Top Performing Sellers in New Delhi The event witnessed sellers from all over the nation representing a wide range of popular categories

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) eBay, a global eCommerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, recently hosted an exclusive event in New Delhi for its leading seller community in cross-border e-commerce exports. Recently, the event was held at Aloft Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi.

eBay's Top Seller Meet was held to inspire Indian sellers to elevate their cross-border businesses and also aimed to strengthen India's export ecosystem. eBay, is known as a strong enabler of global trade; it breaks down barriers for cross-border ecommerce by offering a trusted global marketplace with 132 million buyers in 190 markets around the world.

The event witnessed the participation of distinguished sellers from all over the country across categories such as business & industrial tools, health, beauty and personal care, home furnishings, jewellery and auto parts & accessories. It not only offered valuable category-specific insights but also provided a platform for interactions with the eBay India Leadership and other industry partners. As a highlight, the event hosted a felicitation ceremony, commending the exceptional efforts of these leading businesses in contributing to India's ambitious goal of achieving $1 trillion in exports by 2030.

Dignitaries from India's prestigious institutions like the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and India Post also graced the event with utmost enthusiasm. During the event, Shri. Gangadhar Panda, Additional Director General of DGFT took the stage to emphasize the pivotal role of the government in streamlining export processes and its substantial contributions towards export-friendly policies.

The interactive session included an open forum where Shri. Md. Moin Afaque, Deputy Director, DGFT addressed the queries of the eBay sellers, ensuring a productive exchange of ideas and a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by retail exporters. Shri. Prannoy Sharma, Deputy Director General India Post also engaged with the audience, shedding light on the valuable services provided by India Post within the country. These sessions collectively offered insights and strengthened the collaboration between eBay and its dedicated sellers.

Vidmay Naini, General Manager - Global Emerging Markets, (India, SEA & HiPO) at eBay, said, "eBay is focused on establishing and enhancing the retail exports ecosystem for businesses to grow and reach consumers across the world, by cooperating with local partners. Our recent Top Seller Meet exemplified our dedication to empowering our seller community. Through this event, we gained a platform to interact with our top-performing sellers and provide them with insights that would enable them to elevate their cross-border trade journey.

We are thankful to DGFT and India Post for engaging with our sellers and reiterating their commitment to empower Indian business owners to scale globally." Shri Gangadhar Panda, Additional Director General of DGFT said, “We're thrilled to join eBay's Top seller meet 2023. eBay's role in facilitating exports is commendable, and we recognize the platform's efforts in empowering our Indian sellers to reach global markets.

The Top Seller Meet provides an excellent platform to address exporters directly and reinforce the importance of adhering to export regulations while harnessing eBay's extensive reach.” Shri. Prannoy Sharma, DDG India Post said, "At India Post, we take immense pride in our role in connecting people across the world through our reliable postal services. Our legacy of trust and efficiency spans generations. As we gather for such events like eBay's this top seller meet, we recognize the vital partnership between postal services and thriving e-Commerce marketplaces.

Together, we not only enable global trade but also empower local producers and businesses to reach the world markets. As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of commerce, India Post remains committed to bridging distances through Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras, delivering excellence and shaping a brighter, more connected future for all." About eBay eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume.