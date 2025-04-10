Empowering Every Child’s Inner All-Rounder: Classmate All Rounder’s Commitment to NEP’s Vision of Holistic Education

ITC's Classmate, India's leading notebook and stationery brand, concluded the third edition of its flagship Classmate All Rounder (CAR) programme with a spectacular national finale in New Delhi. The event brought together 60 exceptional students from across India, who had emerged as national finalists after two rigorous prior rounds of assessment. These finalists competed for the prestigious All Rounder titles, which culminated with the victory of two teams—each consisting of four students. One winning team represented the junior category (classes 6–8), and the other the senior category (classes 9–12). Each student was awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, along with the coveted Classmate All Rounder 2024 trophy.

With a vision of helping each child discover their inner all-rounder and unlocking their inherent potential, Classmate All Rounder - a novel intellectual property developed by Classmate, serves as a platform for school students to compete across multi-dimensional skills, including critical thinking and logical reasoning, cultural awareness, environment & sustainability, sports & fitness, ethics & values along with other skills such as creativity, public speaking and performing arts, as well as providing a space for demonstration of their unique talents, ensuring that students are prepared for a dynamic and everchanging world

In the 2024 edition, CAR, India’s premier multi-skill inter-school challenge, spanned several months with this edition recording participation of 2.1 lakh students from 700 schools across 14 cities of India.

The finale was graced by eminent personalities, who served as judges, continuing the tradition of excellence set in previous editions. Dr Joseph Emmanuel Chairperson, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) graced the event as the chief guest. The judging panel included Apurva Chamaria (Global Head, Venture Capital and Start-up Partnership & Author) and Manoj Mittal (Founder, DAV United).

Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive, Education and Stationery Products Business Division, ITC Ltd, said: “I extend my warm congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 edition of Classmate All Rounder. I also wish every participant a rewarding learning journey—one that is rich in self-discovery and the development of holistic capabilities. Classmate All Rounder is designed to create space for students to nurture their unique talents and be recognized for their all-round achievements. Through this, we aim to foster an educational ecosystem where holistic development truly takes centre stage. Classmate remains committed to supporting students in acquiring the multifaceted skills envisioned by the National Education Policy, enabling their all-round growth across the country.”

“The guiding motto of Classmate is "Enjoy Learning," and we aspire to be a constant companion in the learning journey of India's student population. Classmate is dedicated to celebrating students and recognizing the unique potential within each child”, Mr. Gupta added.

“The Classmate Allrounder Programme represents the transformative power of holistic education," remarked Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Chairperson, CISCE. "These students exemplify the balanced development we envision through NEP 2020,” he added.

Classmate All Rounder 2024 was conducted via 3 rounds: school, city and national finals. Students are categorised as juniors (classes 6-8) and seniors (classes 9-12), in order to provide an age-appropriate and equal playing field for all.

The national finals had three comprehensive evaluation stages. Students first demonstrated their integrative learning through team presentations. This was followed by a rigorous quiz round assessing critical thinking and general knowledge. The finale climaxed in a situational Q&A session where judges evaluated competitors' ability to think on their feet and apply holistic learning to practical challenges.

To ensure academic rigor, all CAR assessments were carefully aligned with academic curricula and developed by subject matter experts from NCERT, SCERT, NEP, and NCF committees.

The programme’s structure assessed the participating students across five NEP pillars:

Critical Thinking (literacy, numeracy, scientific temper)

Indian Cultural Awareness

Environment & Sustainability

Sports & Fitness

Empathy, Ethics & Values

Classmate's educational initiatives extend beyond CAR through augmented reality-based notebooks that promote immersive learning on STEM topics that are of interest to the students of today, eduGAMES that provides byte sized games based on logical & numerical skills and the myClassmate app offering skill-building games. The brand continues to work closely with education boards nationwide to make learning more experiential and enjoyable.