Excelsoft Technologies IPO: GMP Falls, Muted Listing Expected on November 26
Excelsoft Technologies IPO is set to list on November 26 with a weak debut expected as the GMP drops to 4%.
The allotment for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO has been finalised.
Investors are now waiting for the stock to list on November 26.
Based on the current grey market premium (GMP) of around 4%, the listing is expected to be subdued.
IPO Subscription Details
Excelsoft Technologies is a vertical SaaS company focused on learning and assessment.
Its IPO closed on November 21.
The issue was subscribed 16.38 times overall.
Retail investors: 16.38x
NII category: 107.01x
QIB segment: 50.06x
The price band was ₹114–₹120 per share.
Grey Market Premium (GMP)
Excelsoft shares are trading at ₹125 in the grey market.
This is a ₹5 premium over the upper issue price of ₹120, or 4.17%.
The GMP has fallen sharply from last week’s premium of ₹14, a drop of 64%.
GMP changes often and only reflects market sentiment.
How to Check Excelsoft IPO Allotment Status
Via MUFG Intime India
Go to: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Select Excelsoft Technologies Ltd from the company list.
Enter your Application Number, PAN, Client ID, or Account-IFSC.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
On BSE Website
Visit: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the IPO and enter your details to check the status.
On NSE Website
Visit: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Enter the required information to view allotment status.