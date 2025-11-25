  1. Home
Excelsoft Technologies IPO: GMP Falls, Muted Listing Expected on November 26

  • Created On:  25 Nov 2025 5:46 PM IST
Excelsoft Technologies IPO is set to list on November 26 with a weak debut expected as the GMP drops to 4%.

The allotment for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO has been finalised.

Investors are now waiting for the stock to list on November 26.

Based on the current grey market premium (GMP) of around 4%, the listing is expected to be subdued.

IPO Subscription Details

Excelsoft Technologies is a vertical SaaS company focused on learning and assessment.

Its IPO closed on November 21.

The issue was subscribed 16.38 times overall.

Retail investors: 16.38x

NII category: 107.01x

QIB segment: 50.06x

The price band was ₹114–₹120 per share.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Excelsoft shares are trading at ₹125 in the grey market.

This is a ₹5 premium over the upper issue price of ₹120, or 4.17%.

The GMP has fallen sharply from last week’s premium of ₹14, a drop of 64%.

GMP changes often and only reflects market sentiment.

How to Check Excelsoft IPO Allotment Status

Via MUFG Intime India

Go to: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Select Excelsoft Technologies Ltd from the company list.

Enter your Application Number, PAN, Client ID, or Account-IFSC.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

On BSE Website

Visit: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the IPO and enter your details to check the status.

On NSE Website

Visit: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Enter the required information to view allotment status.

